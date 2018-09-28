Comments
Here are the top stories for the week of September 24, 2018, that you may have missed on the new CBSDetroit.com.
- Comerica Park Worker Accused Of Spitting On Pizza, Faces Felony Charge: If you ate pizza at the Detroit Tigers baseball game last Friday, you might find this hard to swallow.
- Kwame Kilpatrick Ordered To Pay $1.5 Million: A federal appeals court says a judge made the right call when she ordered former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to pay $1.5 million to the city’s water department.
- When To See Fall Colors In Michigan: It’s finally fall and leaves will soon change colors to blazing reds, vibrant oranges and sunny yellows. Exactly when will that happen in Michigan?
- Temple Football Recruit Kicked Off High School Team Because He’s Homeless Offered Home: A Temple University football recruit who says he was kicked off his high school team because he is homeless has been offered a home.
- List: Michigan Stores That Sold Recalled Beef: Days after more than 132,000 pounds of ground beef products were recalled over potential E. coli contamination, the federal government has released a list of retailers that sold the beef nationwide — including Meijer and Target stores nationwide.
- Fall 2018: Orchards And Happenings Across Metro Detroit: Summer 2018 has come and gone, and this Saturday marks the first day of fall. Check out our list of the best apple orchards, cider mills and events across MetroDetroit to help you kick off the season.