DETROIT (AP) — Dan Gilbert has officially broken ground on a mixed-use building project on a mainly vacant, high-profile piece of downtown Detroit.

The ground is officially broken on Monroe Blocks. pic.twitter.com/zIfLv6nepR — Bedrock (@BedrockDetroit) December 13, 2018

Officials attended the event Thursday for the development dubbed Monroe Blocks. The project encompassing two city blocks facing Campus Martius Park is owned by Gilbert’s company Bedrock.

The project will be anchored by a 35-story office tower and includes a 17-story residential building. Plans also call for retail areas and roughly an acre of open space.

The work is scheduled to be finished in 2022.

The Monroe Blocks plan re-introduces historic alleyways and public access points, while prioritizing the public realm both outdoors and in each structure’s ground floor. pic.twitter.com/edLAfem0uM — Bedrock (@BedrockDetroit) December 13, 2018

Michigan’s economic development board this year awarded $618 million in tax incentives to Bedrock for $2.1 billion in Detroit developments that include Monroe Blocks. Another project is what’s expected to be Michigan’s tallest building on the site of the former J.L. Hudson department store.