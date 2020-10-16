(CBS DETROIT) – Shoppers say they saw a black bear roaming in a Meijer parking lot Thursday.
It happened in Traverse City where the Grand Traverse 911 account stated on Facebook the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was on the way and asked shoppers to avoid the bear.
According to the DNR’s website, black bears are most active at dusk and dawn.
The DNR’s website also states, “Black bears are shy, elusive animals, usually flee when encountered, and are generally not a threat to humans. However, bears are also large and powerful animals that have been known to injure and even kill humans if they feel threatened.”
When the DNR arrived, the black bear was reportedly gone.
“Units were unable to locate the suspect. You could say they “bearly” missed him,” the Grand Traverse 911 account stated.
