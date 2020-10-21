(CBS DETROIT) – Police say a woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking along M-59 in White Lake Township.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on M-59 near White Banks Boulevard which is just west of Cranberry Lake.
Police are unsure why the woman was walking along the road.
Authorities say it is possible she may have been walking to work.
It’s unknown if the driver who struck the woman kept driving or if the woman was hit by multiple vehicles.
This is an ongoing investigation.
