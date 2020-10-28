(CBS DETROIT) – Each October, the Michigan History Museum in Lansing hosts a celebration to highlight almost 14,000 years of human history in our state. This year, the celebration has gone virtual with an all-new online presence, making it easier for more people to uncover these stories.
Videos, maps and other resources for people of all ages now are available from the comfort of home! Explore active archaeology projects from around the state, take virtual tours, and find activities for the entire family to enjoy. You can also learn about new digital technologies for photographing and studying artifacts and what to do if you think you might have found part of a shipwreck. Start your exploration at MiPlace.org/Archaeology-Day.
