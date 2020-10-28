Krispy Kreme To Give Away Donuts, Election Stickers On Nov. 3Krispy Kreme is giving away a sweet incentive on Election Day as more voters head to the polls.

Jeff Daniels Narrates ‘America Needs Michigan’ Campaign Ad For Joe BidenA top trend on social media over the last day is a new campaign short-film centered around Michigan with #AmericaNeedsMichigan.

Detroit NAACP Says It Will Monitor Polls For Voter IntimidationDetroit's NAACP chapter announced it would monitor polls on Election Day for voter intimidation.

SOS, Attorney General Appealing Injunction On Election Day Open CarryMichigan Secretary Of State Jocelyn Benson is not going down without a fight, the state's chief election officer and Attorney General Dana Nessel filed an emergency hearing with the court of appeals to challenge the decision.

Michigan Teachers Get COVID-19 Hazard Pay, State Passes COVID Education BillsTeachers and support staff in Michigan can get state money for working through the Coronavirus pandemic as part of a school budget deal reached by the legislature and Governor Whitmer.

With Help From Detroit Restaurant, School Donates Backpacks/Supplies To All StudentsThe staff didn’t want this to be a typical backpack giveaway that included family photos, apple cider and donuts, and the chance for the kiddies to see their favorite teachers, in-person.