(CBS DETROIT) – A top trend on social media over the last day is a new campaign short-film centered around Michigan with #AmericaNeedsMichigan.
The video features actor Jeff Daniels narrating, showing the struggles Michiganders are facing.
Daniels has spent most of his life in Michigan and currently lives in Chelsea.
At the end of the video he goes on to say his vote goes to Joe Biden.
Experts say Michigan might determine the entire election.
If you agree, please retweet. If you don't, retweet it twice. https://t.co/dom2GUIaL8
— Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) October 27, 2020
