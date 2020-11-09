DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — Take me out to the ballpark — for a flu shot.
Flu shots will be available Monday and Tuesday at Comerica Park, home to the Detroit Tigers.
The doses will be provided by the state of Michigan and administered by Meijer pharmacy teams. The clinics are for everyone, including people who are uninsured or have limited health insurance.
“Although it’s always important to get your flu shot, we know people are being extra vigilant this year about maintaining good health,” Meijer president Rick Keyes said.
The hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
“Michigan is seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases. That is why it’s more important than ever for Michiganders everywhere to get your flu vaccine,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.
