(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in 50 Michigan schools.
On Monday, the data released by state health officials shows majority of the outbreaks are between two to four cases.
In Wayne County at Munger Elementary and Middle school, five cases were reported among staff.
At Bloomfield Christian Upper School, two cases were reported among both students and staff.
On Monday, Michigan reported 9,010 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, Nov.7. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4505 per day.
This brought the state’s total of coronavirus cases to 216,804 and 7,640 deaths Monday.
For more information on outbreaks in the state, visit here.
