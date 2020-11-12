(CBS DETROIT) – Henry Ford Health Systems has issued new temporary visitor restrictions at each of its hospitals due to the surge in coronavirus cases.
The visitor policy is not the same at each facility.
Each hospital has developed new policies based on the conditions in its service area, and the restrictions can be adjusted as conditions change. In areas where COVID-19 transmission is not as active, the hospital may maintain the most recent visitation policy, which is limited to one adult visitor per patient.
HFHS says in areas where COVID-19 transmission and COVID-19 hospitalizations are high, such as at Henry Ford Macomb and Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson, the restrictions are much more stringent.
Regardless of restrictions, Henry Ford Health System will still allow visitors who are:
- Acting as power of attorney or have court-appointed guardianship
- Assisting patients with physical or mental disabilities
- Providing transportation patients who undergoing surgery or emergency care
- Providing religious or spiritual services
Anyone who is allowed to visit will need to:
- Undergo COVID-19 screening before entry
- Wear a mask at all times
- Refrain from eating, drinking or sharing a patient’s restroom while visiting
For more information on HFHS temporary visitor restrictions, click here.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Whitmer Sends Letter To Trump, Requests Extension To Utilize Michigan National Guard Through March 2021
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police Seek Person Of Interest In Shooting Death Of 16-Year-Old Girl
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 20-Year-Old Lake Orion Man Charged With Supplying Drugs To 3 Teens Found Dead From Overdosing In Hotel Room
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.