(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Medical Center has set in place temporary visitor restrictions as as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state.
DMC says for adult inpatients at DMC Harper University Hospital, DMC Heart Hospital DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, one support person will be allowed to visit per day. They must be 18 or older.
Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 days per week.
As patients and visitors enter the hospital, they will be asked screening questions, have their temperature taken, are required to wear a face mask, will be asked to sanitize their hands, and must observe social distancing.
Visitors for patients in procedural care, the Emergency Department, clinics and those undergoing out patient procedures, will wait in a designated COVID SAFE area. As is the case with inpatients, only one support person is allowed to visit. Visitors are not allowed for those hospitalized patients who test positive for COVID-19 or those who have symptoms.
In Michigan, more than 3,000 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus and the rate is doubling every two week according to hospital leaders who are calling it “very serious” and an “accelerating trend.”
On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,940 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 45 deaths. This brought the state’s total of Covid-19 cases to 236,225 and 7,811 deaths.
For more information on DMC’s visitor restrictions, click here.
