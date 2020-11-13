CBS Detroit – On Thursday the South Lyon Superintendent sent a letter to the South Lyon School District community recommending the entire district return to online learning until at least 2021. According to Hometown Life, Superintendent Steve Archibald announced the plan that he would be recommending to the school board on Monday. If approved by the South Lyon School Board, all students would be learning from home again.

The virtual learning plan would go in effect on November 19th and remain until January 8th, in which things would be reassessed. The reasoning Archibald wrote that while COVID-19 cases within South Lyon Schools are low, there is an uptick in Coronavirus cases in the community. According to Hometown Life, Archibald wrote, “Unfortunately, the continued community spread has impacted our district causing significant disruptions,”. He added, “Since mid-October, it has been necessary to move two schools and eight individual classrooms to remote instruction across the district for an extended period of time due to staff and students being quarantined.”.

Archibald says the quarantine requirement severely compromises the school district’s ability to provide a consistent and stable in-person plan. He says despite their efforts, they have “reached a point where it no longer proves to be the best instructional choice for our students,”. The South Lyon Community School District has only has in-person instruction for a month after previously holding virtual classes.

It is reported that South Lyon Schools have reported 22 COVID-19 cases from students and staff. Reported as “positively-identified” or “probable case” in student, staff, coach, or volunteer on school property or a school function during which they were infectious. Covid-19 has taken its toll on Soth Lyon athletics, with their volleyball and football programs taken out of the playoffs due to COVID-19.

Right now in Michigan, CBS Detroit reports The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,940 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 45 deaths Thursday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 244,741 and 7,929 deaths as of Nov. 13. In the state as of Nov. 6, there has been a total of 128,981 recovered cases of Covid-19.

