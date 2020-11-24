Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Motor Company says it has purchased 12 freezers intended to store a Covid-19 vaccine.
The automaker says it is anticipating a vaccine becoming available and is planning to distribute them to employees.
Ford says the vaccine will be on a voluntary basis for its employees.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: More Than 50 Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools Monday
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan Inmate Captured More Than A Week After Jail Escape
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 34-Year-Old Detroit Man Charged In Armed Robbery, Assaulting Police
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.