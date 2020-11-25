CBS Detroit – Whether it’s the butter burgers, fish dinners, or their frozen custard Culver’s has a following, and now residents around Lyon Township could have a location near them soon. In an article by Hometown Life, the Lyon Township planning commission approved plans for a new Culver’s which is dependant on special land use the commission is recommending to the township board.

The application for the new Culver’s is for a property located at 22700 Pontiac Trail, just north of 9 Mile Road. Previously this location was considered by Burger King, but they backed out of the deal. The owner of the new restaurant is Charles Paisley, who also owns six other franchises. According to Hometown Life reports he owns Culver’s restaurants in Wixom, Howell, Brighton, Ann Arbor, and Sterling Heights.

The board planning commission was very enthused about the new restaurant with members saying they enjoy the food and the cleanliness of other locations. Planning Commissioner Patty Carcone said that Culver’s is more of family restaurant. “I go to Culver’s and I see a lot of older people there because they serve nice ice cream and good food. I like the hours 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and I’ve visited both the Wixom and Brighton locations and they are immaculately clean inside and out.” she told Hometown Life.

Commissioner Jim chuck was also excited for the prospect of a new Culver’s in Lyon Township, “I am excited about it, it’s more of a restaurant (than Burger King), with a very nice menu, different entrees, more than hamburgers and French fries,” he said. “I’ve visited those (Culver’s) restaurants and the service is wonderful.”

However, not everyone was happy about the application to the plannign commission on Monday. Richard Grieves was concerned about the noise and that a brick wall should be built and that traffic should only be allowed in and out along Pontiac Trail. Vaughn Priebe shared Grieves’ noise concerns but added their dumpster would a ‘grease trap’ with accompanying foul odors, and the location would provide for light pollution and possible crime.

Commissioner Carcone noted at the meeting that the proposed location had been zoned commercial “for a long time” and said that she was happy to see a restaurant and not an auto dealership.

