By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Eastern Michigan University is offering a pathway for frontline workers to get a 4-year degree.

In a partnership with Henry Ford College, the initiative offers free or reduced tuition.

The program is similar to the state’s Futures for Frontliners program to help workers get a 2-year degree.

This comes as financial hardships continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

