(CBS DETROIT) – If it seems too good to be true, then it probably is.
The Troy Police Department is warning consumers about scammers involving the PlayStation 5, calling it “a scammer’s dream.”
“Please beware of people selling these or other popular items on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, EBay, etc. Sometimes you may just be buying the box, or worse, you may end up meeting up with someone that just wants to steal your money,” said police.
Police say two people selling PlayStation 5’s were “victimized by people posing as buyers.”
One situation occurred in front of the police station where two people agreed to sell a PS5 for $1,200. The suspect then snatched the PS5 and took off without paying the person.
Consumers are warned to use “extreme caution” and while this is an ongoing investigation, police are “sure there are other scammers and thieves out there.”
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Sterling Heights Police Seek Man Who Opened Fire At Woman In Parking Lot
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Woman Turns Herself In After Fatally Stabbing Husband During Domestic Dispute In Detroit
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.