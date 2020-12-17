  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:bills, goovernor gretchen whitmer, Legislature, Michigan, state

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Legislature is now looking toward Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to sign a few bills into law.

Including bills to expunge the records of first-time DUI offenders and certain juvenile offenses.

The bills are a part of an initiative Whitmer signed back in October to expand expungement in the state.

Michigan senate also passed a few bills to allow college athletes to receive payments from endorsement deals.

If approved athletes could start earning money in 2023.

