  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Labor Department, Michigan, national, Unemployment Claims

(CBS DETROIT) – Unemployment claims in Michigan fell while national claims rose.

According the labor department, the state’s claims were over 17,000 last week.

Michigan’s SNAP benefits program also announced an extension of benefits for families through the end of the December.

Nationally jobless claims increased to 885,000 last week.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 18-Year-Old Man In Temporary Serious Condition After Detroit Shooting

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: VIDEO: Detroit Police Seek Breaking And Entering Suspects

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply