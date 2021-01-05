(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a second suspect who was in the car with a suspect who has been charged in a South Lyon double shooting that killed a 17-year-old and injured his father inside their home.
During the early hours of Jan. 1, Fadi Zeineh, 19, turned himself into the Ann Arbor police department.
Zeineh is facing charges of felony murder and if convicted, could result in life without parole.
RELATED: 17-Year-Old Killed, Father Injured In South Lyon Shooting
The second suspect who was in the car with Zeineh on the day of the shooting is still on the loose. Both South Lyon and Ann Arbor police departments are seeking information on the second suspect.
Zeineh drove a 2011 Ford Escape with Michigan license plate EFH6360 when he was at the home on Dec. 30.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CRIME STOPPERS at 800-SPEAK-UP. A $2,000 reward is being offered and you can remain anonymous.
