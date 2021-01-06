  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating a double non-fatal shooting that left a man in temporary serious condition and a woman injured.

It happened Wednesday just before 2 a.m. in the in the 3200 block of Livernois.

A 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were in the area after their vehicle broke down. Police say a Hispanic or Arabic man wearing a gray jogging suit approached them and fired shots, striking the man and woman.

The man was transported to a local hospital by medics and was listed in temp-serious condition. The woman received a grazed wound to her body, she was treated and released at scene.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5440, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

