By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Nearly all air travelers to the U.S. will soon need a negative coronavirus test to enter the country.

The new rules go into effect on Jan. 26 under an order signed by the CDC.

Passengers must show a negative test result within three days of departure or prove that they’ve already recovered from COVID-19.

The rule does not apply to children under two or those flying through the U.S.

