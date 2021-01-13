(CBS DETROIT) – Nearly all air travelers to the U.S. will soon need a negative coronavirus test to enter the country.
The new rules go into effect on Jan. 26 under an order signed by the CDC.
Passengers must show a negative test result within three days of departure or prove that they’ve already recovered from COVID-19.
The rule does not apply to children under two or those flying through the U.S.
