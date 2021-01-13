(CBS DETROIT) – Apple CEO Tim Cook announced plans to open a tech development school in Detroit this year.
Apple’s Developer Academy is in partnership with Michigan State University and HBCUs across the country.
The program aims to train Black and brown business owners, coders and students.
It is part of a $100 million racial equality initiative following the death of George Floyd last summer.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police Seek Suspect, 3 Others After Deadly Shooting Inside Detroit Coney Island
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Lansing Mayor Calls For National Guard Protection Ahead Of Capitol Protests
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Unemployment Benefits: $300 Weekly Payments Begin For Unemployed Michigan Workers
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.