(CBS DETROIT) – The Monroe Street Drive-In is set to open in downtown Detroit on Jan. 22.
The Detroit News reports Bedrock has partnered with Emagine Entertainment for the drive-in and the first screening will be “Jurassic Park.” There will be additional films and showtimes starting at 7 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday running through the spring.
Movies will be viewed on a 60-by-32-foot digital screen and will include parking up to 63 vehicles. According to the Detroit News, there will also be outdoor seating, pedestrian paths, space heaters and tables and chairs in front of some downtown restaurants.
Officials add there will be a modular concessions pavilion with traditional movie theatre concessions and public restroom trailers and warming areas.
Guests can also have food delivered to their vehicles by restaurants downtown.
Tickets will cost $20 per vehicle and go on sale next week at entertainment.com next week. Tickets can also be purchased on Jan. 22 in person at the drive-in.
