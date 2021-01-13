(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police say all Michiganders can be on the lookout for terrorism or suspicious activity.
Some warning signs MSP says to watch out for:
- People who are trying to watch or get information about law enforcement or specific places.
- Stocking up on supplies, especially those that can be used for an attack.
- Any large transaction or movement of money can be a strong warning sign.
We have made it to Wednesday. An easy start to the commute this morning and we might see some sun today! Still predicting a lot of noise today. Hopefully, yesterday’s threads helped Michiganders know how to report suspicious activity and how they can help us keep everyone safe. pic.twitter.com/Pp3ehJY0L3
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 13, 2021
