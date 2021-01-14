CBS Detroit – The wait is almost over as Chik-fil-A’s newest location in Northville Township has set an opening date. With the Novi Road location still seeing steady numbers of people, Chik-fil-A appears to have a high demand in Metro Detroit. The newest location at 20135 Haggerty Road in front of Kohl’s will feature two drive-thru lanes to handle the expected rush of customers.

According to Hometown Life, Justin Lurk, who is Chik-fil-A’s principal development leader told the Livonia City Council that the Northville restaurant is planned to open on January 28. Lurk said the new location should hopefully give customers a break from the long lines at the Novi location.

With the latest location in Novi, Chik-fil-A also has restaurants inside Detroit Metro, Somerset Mall, the Detroit Medical Center. and Fairlane Green shopping center in Allen Park. In the virtual meeting before the Livonia City Council, Lurk said the plans for opening a location at Plymouth Road and Middlebelt could open this year if approved. Also under consideration is a location on Ford Rd in Canton Township. The Livonia location which gained approvals from the planning commission is going under approvals from the Livonia City Council as concerns over the traffic it would draw is being discussed.

Chik-fil-A’s management is confident the proposed Livonia location would work out fine as they plan to build on seven acres of land, which they anticipate is ample enough to handle the traffic flow.

The Northville Township Chik-fil-A management is already in the hiring process. interested applicants can log on to cfanorthville.com, or text ‘JOBS’ to 248-721-4449. Hometown Life also reports walk-in interviews are being conducted every Saturday in January.

