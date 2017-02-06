MDOT: Drivers Entering Closed Construction Zones In ‘Extreme Danger’

DETROIT (WWJ) – When the sign reads “Road Closed” — it’s not a suggestion.
That’s the word from officials at the Michigan Department of Transportation who say they’re dealing with an “extremely dangerous” problem right now on Goddard Road, underneath the I-75 bridge.
MDOT’s Diane Cross says some drivers are carelessly winding their way onto the closed section of the roadway— threatening the lives of workers and themselves.
“I don’t even think careless is a strong enough word,” she told WWJ’s Dave Ramos. “When we have barriers cross and road and barrels and people will drive around them despite the fact that we had almost a dozen people out here that were in danger because of people going around the barriers and the barrels.”
Cross said those illegally zipping through close construction zones may not see crews at work — but it’s possible those drivers could encounter falling debris or other hidden hazards.
“When there are barrels and barriers they are for everyone’s safety; not just to keep you from getting where you need to go,” Cross stressed. “It’s just so unbelievably dangerous and short-sighted.”
The Goddard Road closure continues through Wednesday night. It’s part of a massive I-75 reconstruction from Detroit to Downriver that will be ongoing for several years.
More information on the project can be found at 75rougeriver.com.
