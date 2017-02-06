CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

MDOT: Drivers Entering Closed Construction Zones In ‘Extreme Danger’

February 6, 2017 12:18 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – When the sign reads “Road Closed” — it’s not a suggestion.

That’s the word from officials at the Michigan Department of Transportation who say they’re dealing with an “extremely dangerous” problem right now on Goddard Road, underneath the I-75 bridge.

MDOT’s Diane Cross says some drivers are carelessly winding their way onto the closed section of the roadway— threatening the lives of workers and themselves.

“I don’t even think careless is a strong enough word,” she told WWJ’s Dave Ramos. “When we have barriers cross and road and barrels and people will drive around them despite the fact that we had almost a dozen people out here that were in danger because of people going around the barriers and the barrels.”

Cross said those illegally zipping through close construction zones may not see crews at work — but it’s possible those drivers could encounter falling debris or other hidden hazards.

“When there are barrels and barriers they are for everyone’s safety; not just to keep you from getting where you need to go,” Cross stressed. “It’s just so unbelievably dangerous and short-sighted.”

The Goddard Road closure continues through Wednesday night. It’s part of a massive I-75 reconstruction from Detroit to Downriver that will be ongoing for several years.

More information on the project can be found at 75rougeriver.com.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia