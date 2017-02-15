Police: Woman Killed In Head-On Crash On Van Dyke Freeway

BRUCE TWP. (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a 57-year-old Imlay City woman was killed in a crash in northern Macomb County.
MSP First Lt. Michael Shaw said it happened early Wednesday evening along M-53, the Van Dyke Freeway, in Bruce Township.
Investigators believe an SUV crossed the center line and struck the victim’s SUV head-on, near 34 Mile Rd.
No one else was injured. The woman’s name has not been released.
As of 8 p.m., the north and southbound lanes of M-53 were closed to traffic before 34 Mile as police remained on the scene.
For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Get real-time updates now on our traffic page.