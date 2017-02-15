Police: Woman Killed In Head-On Crash On Van Dyke Freeway

February 15, 2017 8:08 PM
BRUCE TWP. (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a 57-year-old Imlay City woman was killed in a crash in northern Macomb County.

MSP First Lt. Michael Shaw said it happened early Wednesday evening along M-53, the Van Dyke Freeway, in Bruce Township.

Investigators believe an SUV crossed the center line and struck the victim’s SUV head-on, near 34 Mile Rd.

No one else was injured. The woman’s name has not been released.

As of 8 p.m., the north and southbound lanes of M-53 were closed to traffic before 34 Mile as police remained on the scene.

