Rounding Up The Rumors Swirling Around The Red Wings

With the NHL’s March 1 trade deadline fast approaching, rumors are swirling around the Red Wings. They dealt Tomas Jurco to the Blackhawks on Friday and look prepared to sell off more assets in the coming days.

Let’s begin with their juiciest target, left winger Thomas Vanek.

While Vanek’s trade value didn’t appear to be all that high a month or so ago, recent deals have cosmically shifted the market — most notably the Coyotes shipping Martin Hanzal to the Wild for a bounty of draft picks, including a first- and second-rounder.

Hanzal had 26 points in 51 games with the Coyotes. Vanek has 38 points in 47 games with Wings. Even accounting for the fact that Hanzal, a center, plays a more important position, that gap in production is wide enough that Vanek should be worth at least a first-round pick, if not more.

Then there’s this:

#NHL Leaders in points per 60 mins 5 on 5: 1. Conor Sheary (3.08)

2. Jason Zucker (2.98)

3. Thomas Vanek (2.86) (Min. 500 minutes played) pic.twitter.com/zu24fh3v6Q — Wiser Fans (@WiserFan) February 26, 2017

It’s the perfect storm for the Wings. Vanek has played very well and the Wild just sent the market for point-producing forwards into orbit. Ken Holland should be able to capitalize.

Per TheFourthPeriod.com, “The Chicago Blackhawks are among the teams to have inquired about Vanek, along with the Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators and Calgary Flames.”

One thing that may give Holland pause vis-a-vis Vanek is that the forward suggested he’d be more likely to re-sign with the Wings in the offseason if the team didn’t trade him. Still, it’s incumbent on the GM to extract as much value from the investment as possible.

Detroit’s next most desirable asset appears to be Brendan Smith. The 28-year-old defenseman has just five points in 33 games, but will appeal to teams looking for a mobile, puck-moving presence on the blue line. (Everyone.)

The Rangers seem to be Smith’s main pursuer at the moment.

Per @DarrenDreger on TSN, it seems Rangers are "zeroing in on" Detroit D Brendan Smith (age 28, lefty, former first-rounder, will be UFA). — Rick Carpiniello (@RickCarpiniello) February 24, 2017

But Smith is no sure thing to be dealt. As reported last week, the Wings are interested in re-signing him ahead of free agency. Per MLive.com, they’re shooting for a three-year worth around $3.5 million a season. Smith’s current cap hit is $2.75 million.

Sportsnet’s Elliote Friedman reiterated this point over the weekend on Hockey Night in Canada.

“I understand Detroit is trying to sign him, that there’ve been talks, that they’re hoping to make some movement,” said Friedman. “So I’m not sure at this point he’s gonna get dealt. He may be re-signed.”

Per Ted Kulfan, “Smith said his agent is negotiating with the Wings and hoping a deal can get done.”

A newer name to the rumor mill is Riley Sheahan. The 25-year-old center is in the midst of a dreadful season, having gone goalless through the first 58 games, but has the size and skating ability to be effective in a shutdown role.

According to Nick Kypreos, the Maple Leafs have expressed some interest in Sheahan, but the Wings don’t appear willing to sell low on the former first-round pick.

“The feeling is, regardless of being goalless, that could cost you as much as a first-rounder if the Leafs want him,” Kypreos said.

Per Craig Custance, the Wings have yet to receive an offer to their liking.

Further to @FriedgeHNIC report, Leafs interested in Riley Sheahan but so are several teams. So far, no offer really giving Red Wings pause. — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) February 27, 2017

Darren Dreger suggests a few other clubs may be in on Sheahan as well. He is signed through the 2018 season with a cap hit of $2.075 million.

3-4 teams still nibbling around Riley Sheahan, Leafs included, but nothing new from Toronto over the weekend. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 27, 2017

Steve Ott, another pending free agent, could draw interest from teams in need of some extra grit. If dealt, he likely wouldn’t yield more than a mid- to late-round draft pick.

Per TheFourthPeriod.com, “The Wings have also received interest in forwards Gustav Nyquist and Tomas Tatar, and defenseman Danny DeKeyser. While Holland is open to exploring trades involving Nyquist and Tatar, it would take a significant offer for him to part with DeKeyser, who has five-years left on his deal.”

Nyquist is signed through 2019 with a cap hit of $4.75 million. Tatar’s contract, which carries a $2.75 million cap hit, runs out after this season, after will be a restricted free agent. Both forwards are having underwhelming seasons.

A final name to keep an eye on leading up to the deadline is Andreas Athanasiou. Though it would take a boatload to pry him from the Wings hands, a report surfaced last week that Holland would move him for the right price. The same goes for the team’s other offensive building blocks, Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha.