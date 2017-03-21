Altercation Between Jourdan Lewis, Girlfriend Stemmed From Argument Over Electric Bill [Police Report]

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

According to a police report obtained by the Free Press from the Ann Arbor Police Department, the girlfriend of former Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis accuses Lewis of grabbing her by the neck, dragging her across the floor and holding her to the ground in the March 15 incident for which Lewis was charged with domestic violence.

But Lewis, who later pleaded not guilty to the charges, claims in the police report that he did not assault his girlfriend and “had no intentions to hurt her.”

Lewis’ girlfriend called 9-1-1 just after 1 a.m. on March 15, crying and and claiming there had been a physical altercation at Lewis’ residence near downtown Ann Arbor. When the responding officers arrived, the woman told them she and Lewis had gotten into an argument about the electric bill in regard to one of the lights being left on.

She added that Lewis threw pillows at her and shut himself in a closet, before he came out and dragged her across the living room floor and then grabbed her by the throat and held her against the ground for about three seconds. Lewis then left the home. He wasn’t present when the officers arrived.

The officers did not see any visible marks on Lewis’ girlfriend’s neck. They later contacted Lewis my phone and met with at another location so he could provide a statement of his own.

In the statement, Lewis confirmed that he and his girlfriend had an argument about a light being left on and that he threw pillows in her direction. He said he went into the closet to get dressed to leave.

As he was trying to leave, Lewis claims that his girlfriend tried to stop him by wrapping her arms and legs around him. Pressed on whether or not he placed his hands on her throat, Lewis said, “he may have grabbed it while trying to get her off him but had no intentions to hurt her. Lewis stated at no time was he trying to assault (the woman), he was trying to leave.”

In a follow-up interview, Lewis’ girlfriend admitted “she had grabbed his legs, but only one time, in the closet” and added that she had struck or pushed him in the chest. She denied Lewis’ claim that she had been trying to stop him from leaving when he grabbed her throat.

On March 17, Lewis’ girlfriend was photographed at the police department with scratches on her nose and one near her thumb.

Lewis’ next scheduled court appearance is at 9 a.m. on April 12.

Lewis, 21, was a two-time All-American at Michigan and the Big Ten defensive back of the year in 2016. He attended Cass Tech High School in Detroit.

CBS Sports ranked Lewis the eighth best cornerback in the 2017 NFL draft and projected he will be selected in the second round.