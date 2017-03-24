16-Year-Old Accused Of Shooting Friend In Back Of Head To Undergo Exam

FENTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A 16-year-old boy is getting a competency exam after being charged with murder in the death of a friend who was shot in the back of the head.
Eighteen-year-old Brady Morris had been staying at the home of Abdu Akl in Fenton Township, near Flint. He was killed March 4 while other members of the Akl family were in the house.
Authorities say Akl and Morris occasionally put guns to their heads to play Russian roulette, but they weren’t playing at the time.
Akl was arrested when deputies responded to a 911 call and found him outside the home in the 14000 block of Moffett Drive. Prosecutors say a semiautomatic pistol was found on the front porch; and Morris, in a first floor bedroom, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head.
According to the autopsy report, it appears that Morris was shot from behind at point-blank range on the top left side of his head.
Akl is charged as an adult with open murder, possessing a stolen firearm and two counts of felony firearm.