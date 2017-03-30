Icy Sleet On Metro Detroit Freeways Causing Delays, Crashes

(WWJ) Two semis were jack knifed Thursday morning on different stretches of freeway in metro Detroit, a testament to the icy roads brought on by a messy mix of rain and sleet.

At 10 a.m., northbound I-75 is closed at Dearborn Street because of a jack-knifed semi. Traffic was still at a complete stop at 10:30 a.m., with crews on the scene. Drivers were advised to take Schaefer as an alternate.

There was also a jack knifed semi truck at northbound I-75 at the Rouge River Bridge, with traffic at a stop.

Jack-knifed Semi: 75 Fisher NB app Rouge River Br– CLOSED

About a half hour earlier, a jack-knifed semi led to the closure of westbound I-94 near 23 Mile in Macomb County. Drivers were exiting at 23 Mile.

The roadway re-opened but conditions were still slick there and throughout metro Detroit.

With a rainy, wintry weather mix expected to last throughout the day, drivers were advised to add extra time to get where they’re going. Pack your patience.

