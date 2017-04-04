Former Lion Louis Delmas Arrested After Conflict With Police

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Louis Delmas, a five-year starter for the Lions from 2009 to 2013, was arrested on Monday morning in Palmetto Bay, Fl., according to a report from Slater Scoops.
Per the report, Delmas, 29, was riding in a car with Andry Madrigal, 27, when Madrigal was stopped by police on the suspicion he was driving under the influence. Delmas then began yelling at one of the officers and, despite being told several times to quiet down, refused to stop.
He was later taken to jail and charged with resisting arrest without violence.
Madrigal was arrested for DUI and driving with a suspending license.
Delmas, a Western Michigan product, was drafted by the Lions in the second round of the 2009 draft. The free safety played 65 games for Detroit before finishing his career with the Dolphins in 2014.
Delmas is the third former Lion to be arrested this offseason. The troubled Stanley Johnson was arrested in June after he was running around naked in public, and Brandon Pettigrew was arrested in February for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.