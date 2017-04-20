3rd Man Charged, 4 Still At Large In Greektown Brawl Caught On Video

DETROIT (WWJ) – A third suspect has been charged in connection with a brawl in Greektown that was captured on cell phone video.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says Eddie Curry of Inkster participated in the assault on 23-year-old Brandom, in Detroit’s busy entertainment district last weekend.

Worthy said it’s alleged that a friend of Putnam’s got into an argument with a group of eight men — including Curry — on Monroe St. at St. Antoine, at around 1 a.m. Sunday. The dispute escalated into a physical fight, Worthy said, and Putnam tried to help his friend and was “violently beaten” while on the ground and then robbed.

Curry was arrested Wednesday. He remains jailed awaiting an arraignment set for Thursday on the following charges: unarmed robbery, assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault.

Three other suspects are in police custody, including 23-year-old Stanley Faulk of Inkster and 26-year-old Keith Harvey of Detroit who were arraigned Wednesday.

Police are still searching for four additional suspects in connection with this case. They are 19-year-old Darnell Shaw, 20-year-old Myron Larkins, 21-year-old Rachann Yarbrough, and 24-year-old Tyrone Larkins.

“To those four individuals, we will find you, we will arrest you,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig said in a press release.

Putnam remains hospitalized, but police say he is expected to recover.

A graphic video of the incident went viral on Facebook with more than 2 million views.