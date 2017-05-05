Judge: Man Charged In Attempted Murder Of 2 Detroit Cops Not Competent For Trial

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man accused in the not-fatal shooting of two police officers will not stand trial right away.

Following a psychological evaluation, 36th District Court Judge Kenneth King Friday morning agreed with attorneys involved in the case that 60-year-old Raymond Durham is incompetent to stand trial.

Durham was arrested and charged with 10 counts, including assault with intent to murder, after two Detroit police officers were shot March 15 at Ash and Tillman, near Michigan Avenue and I-96.  One officer was shot in the neck; the other in the ankle, and body armor stopped two bullets to the chest.

Durham was taken into custody after a two-hour manhunt that night and taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds he sustained when police returned fire.

At a hearing in March, attorney Gabi Silver said Durham has so far not been able to assist her in his defense. She told the court he “appears to be somewhat delusional.”

Durham has also been named as the “prime suspect” in the slaying of 29-year-old Wayne State University Police Sgt. Collin Rose, who was gunned down while on patrol in Detroit in November.

DNA, police said, found on a flashlight collected by investigators at the murder scene matches Durham, who has not been charged in Rose’s death.

Durham will undergo treatment. The court sent a hearing for Aug. 7 to review whether he been restored to competency.

