Deteriorating Condition Of Roads An Ongoing Issue In Michigan

DETROIT (CBSDetroit) – Hours after a woman is struck by concrete from a pothole while driving along I-696 — growing concern about the state of Michigan’s infrastructure.

There’s been no shortage of complaints about, and problems with, large potholes and cracks since the spring thaw wreaked havoc on pavement across the metro Detroit area. However, with the gas tax hike passed last year, there’s renewed hope that repairs to the state’s deteriorating freeways are forthcoming.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokeswoman Diane Cross says a pot hole can develop within minutes.

“A pothole can develop in moments,” says Diane Cross. “The idea that there has been possibly water – it melted – a weak spot, almost like a pocket, and this is on all roads – then just the right weight, just the right angle, whatever can suddenly have a hole pop up in a minute.”

Had there been any reports of potholes?

“I am unaware of a call but then again we contract our work to the road commissioner of Oakland County does a great job of making regular – even daily trips all up and down our freeways through Oakland County – looking for potholes to fill.”

The woman injured in Wednesday’s incident is listed in critical condition after being struck by the football-sized piece of concrete while traveling the freeway westbound near Hoover Rd. in Warren — knocking her unconscious and sending her car crashing into another car. The person in the other car was not injured according to police.

Cross tells the Associated Press that the deteriorating condition of the road is an ongoing concern and said MDOT is hoping to get funding for a major reconstruction of that area in 2020.

Those who spot potholes on an I-, US- or M-route, are urged to report them to the MDOT Pothole Hotline at 888-296-4546. You can also report a pothole online at MDOT’s “Report a Pothole” website, or by calling your local MDOT Transportation Service Center.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Get more now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.