3rd Woman Files Sexual Assault Case Against Attorney Mike Morse

DETROIT (WWJ) – A third lawsuit has been filed against personal-injury attorney Michael Morse in an Oakland County courthouse.

The suit claims Morse sexually assaulted the Michigan woman in December while in Florida. The suit, filed Thursday by attorney Geoffrey Fieger on behalf of the unnamed woman [Jane Doe in the filing] from Orchard Lake, seeks $17.5 million in damages.

According to the filing the woman was in Miami on December 30 with a group of friends — one of the friends invited Mike Morse to the outing at a restaurant– and the alleged assault happened while Jane Doe and Morris were in the backseat of the car at the end of the night. According to the woman – – the incident was witnessed by others in the car.

[View a copy of the lawsuit]

On Wednesday, a $15 million sexual harassment suit was filed by attorney Geoffrey Fieger against Mike Morse on behalf of Samantha Lichon — a former employee at the Mike Morse Law Firm in Southfield.

The woman claims Morse frequently made unwelcome and graphically sexual comments, groped her body and even invited her to his hotel room — all without encouragement. The lawsuit says Lichon complained to her superiors and to Human Resources, but nothing was done. She was fired this past February.

The first, filed last week, alleges that Morse groped a woman’s breast as the two took a photo together in the back room of a Farmington Hills restaurant.

Morse has denied any wrongdoing in that case, saying the allegations are fabricated, and that Fieger — who is a competitor — is out to ruin his reputation.