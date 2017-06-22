FBI: Flint Airport Suspect Tried To Buy A Gun Days Before Stabbing

FLINT (WWJ) – The head of the FBI in Detroit says the suspect accused of stabbing a Bishop Airport police officer was in Michigan as early as last Sunday and attempted to buy a gun.

“I will simply say that we have information that Ftouhi attempted to buy a gun and was unsuccessful in that attempt in the United States,” Special Agent in Charge David Gelios said, at a press briefing Thursday.

Reports say 49-year-old Amor Ftouhi tried to purchase the gun at the Gibraltar Trade Center in Mt. Clemens, but the FBI won’t confirm that. Gelios said he will not, at this time, offer any details about where Ftouhi was shopping.

Gelios again reiterated there is no indication that Amor Ftouhi was involved in a wider terrorism plot, adding there is no indication Ftouhi, who has lived in Montreal for about 10 years, had any connection to Flint.

Ftouhi is accused of stabbing Lt. Jeff Neville who remains in stable condition at a Flint hospital.

Gelios said the 12-inch knife used in the attack was purchased in the U.S.

Ftouhi — a dual citizen of Canada and Tunisia — is charged with committing violence at an airport, but the U.S. Attorney says additional charges are likely as an investigation continues. A detention hearing is scheduled for next week.

