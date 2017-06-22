CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Officials: Flint Airport Stabbing Suspect Dual Citizen Of Canada, Tunisia

June 22, 2017 10:50 AM

FLINT (WWJ/AP) – A published report says the man accused of stabbing a police officer at an airport in Flint, Michigan, is a dual citizen of Canada and Tunisia.

The Flint Journal, citing court officials, says 49-year-old Amor Ftouhi has lived in Montreal for the past 10 years with his wife and three children. Ftouhi also has family members living in Tunisia and Switzerland.

Court officials say Ftouhi works “on and off” as a truck driver. A federal judge determined that he is qualified for a federally appointed attorney.

Ftouhi was arrested Wednesday morning at the airport after the FBI says he stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville with a large knife while shouting the Arabic phrase “Allahu Akbar,” which means God is great. Neville fought back, survived and is in stable condition. No one else was hurt.

amor ftouhi home Officials: Flint Airport Stabbing Suspect Dual Citizen Of Canada, Tunisia

Montreal Police guard the front of the building in Montreal on June 21, 2017, where Amor Ftouhi, who is suspected of stabbing a Michigan airport police officer, lived before traveling to the US.
(Photo: JULIEN BESSET/AFP/Getty Images)

Ftouhi entered the U.S. legally via New York last Friday, according to authorities, later making his way to Bishop International Airport Wednesday morning.

[Timeline Of Events Before, During Flint Airport Stabbing]

A Montreal landlord says Ftouhi was a model tenant, having lived in the building for six years and is married with children.

Luciano Piazza says “I never had any problems with him … I’m really surprised.”

Ftouhi appeared in federal court Wednesday, hours after the attack that shut down the airport for hours.

He is charged with committing violence at an airport, which carries a 20-year penalty. More charges could be filed as prosecutors take the case to a grand jury seeking an indictment. He remains in custody until a bond hearing on June 28.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch