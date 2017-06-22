Police: 2 Teen Girls Remain In ICU Day After Driver Killed In Utica Road Crash

June 22, 2017 5:41 PM

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Two 14-year-old girls remain in an intensive care unit a day after a crash that killed a 22-year-old woman in Sterling Heights.

Police say the deceased driver, identified publicly Thursday as Shantinique Marie Love, was a family friend of the critically injured teen girls, who are half-sisters.

The girls, whose names have not been released, are at Children’s Hospital, according to police.

In addition, police said the other driver involved, a  59-year-old woman, and her 14-year-old passenger — both residents of Kimball, Michigan — were also hurt in the crash. They are hospitalized in stable condition.

According to investigators, Love was driving westbound on Utica Road in a Buick Century when she tried to pass another car near Hayes, Wednesday afternoon, when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed head-on into a Chrysler Town and Country mini van.

Utica Rd. was shut down in both directions for several hours following the accident.

As an investigation continues, police believe aggressive driving and speed are believed to be factors. Alcohol and/or drug use are not suspected.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Get more now on our Traffic Page.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch