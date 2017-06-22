Police: 2 Teen Girls Remain In ICU Day After Driver Killed In Utica Road Crash

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – Two 14-year-old girls remain in an intensive care unit a day after a crash that killed a 22-year-old woman in Sterling Heights.

Police say the deceased driver, identified publicly Thursday as Shantinique Marie Love, was a family friend of the critically injured teen girls, who are half-sisters.

The girls, whose names have not been released, are at Children’s Hospital, according to police.

In addition, police said the other driver involved, a 59-year-old woman, and her 14-year-old passenger — both residents of Kimball, Michigan — were also hurt in the crash. They are hospitalized in stable condition.

According to investigators, Love was driving westbound on Utica Road in a Buick Century when she tried to pass another car near Hayes, Wednesday afternoon, when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed head-on into a Chrysler Town and Country mini van.

Utica Rd. was shut down in both directions for several hours following the accident.

As an investigation continues, police believe aggressive driving and speed are believed to be factors. Alcohol and/or drug use are not suspected.

