CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Caldwell-Pope Suspended For Start Of Season For OWI

June 23, 2017 5:37 PM
Filed Under: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

The Pistons will be without arguably their best player to start the 2017-18 season.

Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was suspended by the NBA on Friday for the first two games of the season after being arrested for operating while intoxicated in March. He will not receive pay during his suspension.

Caldwell-Pope, 24, was pulled over on Auburn Rd. near Squirrel just before 3 a.m. on March 29. Police said he was going about 45 mph in a 25 mph zone and smelled alcohol on his breath.

In dash cam video of the traffic stop, a cop can be heard asking Caldwell-Pope how many drinks he had that night, to which he replied “just two and a water.”

He was transported to the Auburn Hills Police Station and given a breathalyzer test with the results showing a blood alcohol level of .08, which is exactly the legal threshold for drunken driving in Michigan.

“Mr. Pope was asked to complete several field sobriety tests. Based upon the tests there were indications of impairment and Mr. Pope was placed under arrest for Operating While Intoxicated,” police said in a press release.

Coming off a season in which he averaged 13.8 points and shot a career-high 35 percent from three-point range, Caldwell-Pope is in line to cash in as a restricted free agent. The Pistons are likely to match any deal he receives via an offer sheet from another team.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch