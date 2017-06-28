Berkley Man Linked To Danielle Stislicki Case Charged In Hines Park Attempted Rape

LIVONIA (WWJ) – A Berkley man, called a “person of interest” in the disappearance of a Farmington Hills woman, has been charged in the attempted rape of a jogger in Livonia.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says 30-year-old Floyd Russell Galloway, Jr. will be arraigned Wednesday on one count of kidnapping, one count of criminal sexual conduct – assault with intent to commit penetration, and one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation.

According to police, Galloway attacked a woman on the Hines Park bicycle path in Livonia on Sept. 4 of last year.

The 28-year-old victim claims she was headed east on the path, west of Levan, when the suspect grabbed her from behind by the neck and choked her, punched her in the face and began dragging her into the woods toward the Rouge River.

While she struggled, the man allegedly tried to take her clothes off, demanding sex — but the victim was able to fight him off. She flagged down a passing motorist and used his phone to call 911 while the attacker fled on foot, police said.

Livonia Police Chief Curtis Caid said, in the months since the attack, detectives have been diligently investigating the case and have followed up on several leads, finally identifying Galloway as the perpetrator.

“I would like to acknowledge the combined investigative efforts of the Livonia Police Department, Farmington Hills Police Department, Southfield Police Department, Michigan State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Caid said, in a statement.

“This investigation sends a clear message that regardless of the jurisdiction of the crime, regional law enforcement resources will come together as one to protect our communities and seek justice.”

Galloway is the same man whose house was searched in December, a couple of weeks after 28-year-old Danielle Stislicki of Farmington Hills went missing after leaving work in Southfield.

Galloway’s attorney Jim Williams says his client has been wrongfully linked to the Stislicki case and that Galloway is innocent of all charges.

Galloway was scheduled to appear before Judge Kathleen McCann of the 16th District Court in Livonia late Wednesday morning.

