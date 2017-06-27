Man Arrested For Attempted Rape Connected To Danielle Stislicki Case

LIVONIA (WWJ) – Is there finally a break in the case of missing Danielle Stislicki?

A man now in Livonia police custody for an attempted rape has been called a “person of interest” in the disappearance of the Farmington Hills woman in December.

A police source talking to WWJ Newsradio 950 on Tuesday said the man whose Berkley home was searched in connection with Stislicki’s disappearance has been arrested in the attack of a woman on the Hines Drive bicycle path in Livonia on Sept. 4 of last year.

In that case, the 28-year old victim was headed east on the path, west of Levan, when a man grabbed her by the neck, hit her in the face and began dragging her into the woods toward the Rouge River.

While she struggled, the man allegedly tried to take her clothes off, telling her he wanted to have sex — but the woman was able to fight him off. She flagged down a passing motorist and used his phone to call 911 while the suspect fled on foot, police said.

The Stislicki case, meantime, remains an open investigation now more than six months since she disappeared after leaving work in Southfield.

Stislicki’s Jeep was found a day later, parked outside her home at the Independence Green apartments in the area of Halsted and Grand Rivers. The vehicle was locked, police said, and Stislicki’s purse — along with her ID and credit cards — was found inside.

Although police found no signs of a struggle, Ann Stislicki has said she suspects that her daughter was abducted.

Police say they receive tips regularly, with fliers posted across metro Detroit with a reward of up to $129,000 up for grabs in the case.