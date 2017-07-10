Body Found In Barrel May Be That Of Missing Local Chef

DETROIT (WWJ) – Investigators are still working to identify a badly decomposed body found over the weekend on Detroit’s west side.

Family members of well known missing local chef Douglas “Chef Doug” Calhoun were asked to assist the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office after a male body was found Friday inside a barrel in the garage of a vacant home on Greydale Street in Detroit’s Brightmoor neighborhood, according to authorities.

A Wayne County spokeswoman told WWJ reports that the body definitely is that of Calhoun are “completely false.” She added that identification had yet been made as of Monday afternoon and that the John Doe’s cause and manner of death are still pending.

Calhoun, a 39-year-old U.S. Marine veteran, was last seen alive at around 3:30 a.m. on June 1, before he returned to his home in the 3300 block of W. Outer Drive, near the Lodge Freeway, after a night out with friends.

According to investigators, Calhoun — who is also known as “DJ” — called his buddies to let them know he made it home safely, but that was the last time he contacted friends or family.

Loved ones became concerned when Calhoun didn’t show up for work and missed an important catering job and a flight to St. Louis the following day. His vehicle was later found in the area of Fenkell and Evergreen on Detroit’s west side.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $6,000 for tips in this case. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or text CSM and your tip to 274637.

Anyone with information may also call Detroit police at 313-596-1240.