Man Who Posed As Muslim Woman, 2 Others Sentenced In Dearborn Jewelry Store Robbery

July 11, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Dearborn

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Three men, including one who disguised himself as a woman, have been sentenced to prison time for an assault and armed robbery at a Dearborn jewelry store.

Uriel Drake, Martez Lyons, Denzell Bunkley each accepted a plea deal earlier this month in connection with the crime in December of last year.

drake lyons bunkley Man Who Posed As Muslim Woman, 2 Others Sentenced In Dearborn Jewelry Store Robbery

Uriel Drake, Martez Lyons, Denzell Bunkley (booking photo)

Police said the trio entered a jewelry store, in the area of Warren Ave. near Schaefer, all posing as customers — with one disguised as a female wearing a full robe and hijab, a Muslim head covering.

The three appeared to be browsing the merchandise, police said, before one pulled out a gun and “brutally attacked and pistol-whipped” the store owner with it. That’s when police say the suspects smashed several display cases and grabbed the goods.

They fled following the robbery, but were identified after surveillance footage of the incident was released to the media.

“They had the nerve to wear disguises and traditional Arab garb,” said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad, following the arrests. “They had to be buzzed into the store and that kind of made the owner think that it was somebody from the community.”

Drake, 26, pleaded no contest to robbery and felony firearm and was sentenced to five to 20 years for armed robbery and two years for felony firearm. Lyons, 19, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to five to 20 years. Bunkley, 24, pleaded guilty to felony firearm and was sentenced to two years.

Police said it is believed the three are responsible for several other violent crimes in Dearborn and surrounding communities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch