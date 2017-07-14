Kid Rock, New Songs, Kid Rock Tour, Kid Rock Politics
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Kid Rock Releases 2 New Songs, Teases Tour On Heels Of Political Speculation

July 14, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Kid Rock

(WWJ) While the world was preoccupied with possible political aspirations and wondering how to incorporate “Kid” into a Senate title, Detroit’s Kid Rock snuck in through the back door, releasing two new songs and teasing a tour.

Rock released videos after midnight for bluesy guitar based songs “Greatest Show on Earth” and “Po-Dunk,” featuring a pregnant woman in bikini bottoms smoking on the front lawn.

Real news breaks in the “Greatest Show” video, which ends with what appears to be a tease to an upcoming tour: “COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU … 2018.”

Dates are not yet revealed, though Rock in January announced a four concert stand in September at Little Caesars Arena.

Before the music dropped, there were plenty of questions about whether politics were in the future for Kid Rock. In a statement released on his Facebook page, Kid said — ‘he sure is.’

But a later website post seemed counter to that notion. “Senator Stabenow and I do share a love of music, although probably not the same kind. I concede she is better at playing politics than I am so I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hardworking AMERICANS and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tired of their bullsh**!” he wrote on his website Thursday.

The 46-year-old Michigan-native musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, had appeared to confirm long-running rumors and speculation in a tweet on Wednesday that he was running for office after launching the website kidrockforsenate.com.

Now there’s speculation it could be a publicity stunt to promote anything from merchandise to a new restaurant — or a tour or album.

Following Wednesday’s post, hinting at a major announcement and confirmation of a campaign website —  Kid Rock saying this was no hoax, “but marketing 101.”

kid rock release expletive More Senate Run Talk From Kid Rock On Social Media; Speculation On Publicity Stunt Grows

Reports suggest that Kid Rock could be opening a new restaurant at Little Caesars Arena –which the arena won’t confirm or deny. Earlier this year, the singer filed a trademark for “Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit Bar & Grill.” It would be his second foray into the restaurant business.

An excerpt from Kid’s website reads, “Once again the press is wrong. First of all, I’ve got 15 days from my announcement to file paperwork with the FEC!”

Click here to see the entire NSFW post on social.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch