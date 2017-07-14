Kid Rock Releases 2 New Songs, Teases Tour On Heels Of Political Speculation

(WWJ) While the world was preoccupied with possible political aspirations and wondering how to incorporate “Kid” into a Senate title, Detroit’s Kid Rock snuck in through the back door, releasing two new songs and teasing a tour.

Rock released videos after midnight for bluesy guitar based songs “Greatest Show on Earth” and “Po-Dunk,” featuring a pregnant woman in bikini bottoms smoking on the front lawn.

Real news breaks in the “Greatest Show” video, which ends with what appears to be a tease to an upcoming tour: “COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU … 2018.”

Dates are not yet revealed, though Rock in January announced a four concert stand in September at Little Caesars Arena.

Before the music dropped, there were plenty of questions about whether politics were in the future for Kid Rock. In a statement released on his Facebook page, Kid said — ‘he sure is.’

But a later website post seemed counter to that notion. “Senator Stabenow and I do share a love of music, although probably not the same kind. I concede she is better at playing politics than I am so I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hardworking AMERICANS and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tired of their bullsh**!” he wrote on his website Thursday.

The 46-year-old Michigan-native musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, had appeared to confirm long-running rumors and speculation in a tweet on Wednesday that he was running for office after launching the website kidrockforsenate.com.

Now there’s speculation it could be a publicity stunt to promote anything from merchandise to a new restaurant — or a tour or album.

Following Wednesday’s post, hinting at a major announcement and confirmation of a campaign website — Kid Rock saying this was no hoax, “but marketing 101.”

Reports suggest that Kid Rock could be opening a new restaurant at Little Caesars Arena –which the arena won’t confirm or deny. Earlier this year, the singer filed a trademark for “Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit Bar & Grill.” It would be his second foray into the restaurant business.

An excerpt from Kid’s website reads, “Once again the press is wrong. First of all, I’ve got 15 days from my announcement to file paperwork with the FEC!”

Click here to see the entire NSFW post on social.