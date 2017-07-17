Izzo Offers Condolences After MSU Basketball Strength Coach Involved In US 23 Double Fatal Crash

July 17, 2017 4:42 PM

EAST LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is offering condolences to the family of two people who were killed in a crash that involved the team’s strength coach.

Monroe County authorities say a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Todd Moyer of Holt struck the rear of a car Friday on U.S. 23 in southeastern Michigan. Gladys Johnson, 35, of Redford and her 5-year-old daughter Zakira were killed.

At least two more cars were involved in a chain-reaction crash.

Izzo says he “can’t imagine the pain” of the victim’s family. Moyer’s status with the team hasn’t changed, although Izzo says he’s “monitoring the situation.”

Alcohol wasn’t a factor, but investigators say it is believed that Moyer was distracted behind the wheel. Seatbelts were worn.

No charges have yet been filed as a sheriff’s office investigation continues.

Moyer couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch