Izzo Offers Condolences After MSU Basketball Strength Coach Involved In US 23 Double Fatal Crash

EAST LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is offering condolences to the family of two people who were killed in a crash that involved the team’s strength coach.
Monroe County authorities say a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Todd Moyer of Holt struck the rear of a car Friday on U.S. 23 in southeastern Michigan. Gladys Johnson, 35, of Redford and her 5-year-old daughter Zakira were killed.
At least two more cars were involved in a chain-reaction crash.
Izzo says he “can’t imagine the pain” of the victim’s family. Moyer’s status with the team hasn’t changed, although Izzo says he’s “monitoring the situation.”
Alcohol wasn’t a factor, but investigators say it is believed that Moyer was distracted behind the wheel. Seatbelts were worn.
No charges have yet been filed as a sheriff’s office investigation continues.
Moyer couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.
© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.