Suspect Wanted In Murder Of Local Chef Already In Custody

July 20, 2017 6:51 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A suspect is now in custody for the murder of Chef Doug Calhoun, a U.S. Marine whose body was found inside a barrel at a vacant Detroit house last month.

Authorities say the suspect is currently behind bars in Lansing on a different crime.

douglas calhoun Suspect Wanted In Murder Of Local Chef Already In Custody

Douglas Calhoun (photo: Detroit Police Department)

Investigators don’t think that Calhoun knew his assailant, but they say that the killing was not random. No motive is being provided at this time for Calhoun’s murder.

Calhoun, 39, was last seen alive at around 3:30 a.m. June 1, before he returned to his home in the 3300 block of W. Outer Drive near the Lodge Freeway after a night out with friends.

According to investigators, Calhoun — who is also known as “DJ” — called his buddies to let them know he made it home safely, but that was the last time he contacted friends or family.

Loved ones became concerned when Calhoun didn’t show up for work, missing an important catering job and then a flight to St. Louis. His vehicle was later found in the area of Fenkell and Evergreen on Detroit’s west side. The day after he disappeared, his family says they also noticed fraudulent purchases on Calhoun’s credit card from gas stations and liquor stores.

Calhoun’s body was discovered July 7 in the garage of a vacant home on Greydale Street in Detroit’s Brightmoor neighborhood. A positive identification was delayed because the remains were so badly decomposed.

Officials with the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office are still working to determine a cause of death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch