Suspect Wanted In Murder Of Local Chef Already In Custody

DETROIT (WWJ) – A suspect is now in custody for the murder of Chef Doug Calhoun, a U.S. Marine whose body was found inside a barrel at a vacant Detroit house last month.

Authorities say the suspect is currently behind bars in Lansing on a different crime.

Investigators don’t think that Calhoun knew his assailant, but they say that the killing was not random. No motive is being provided at this time for Calhoun’s murder.

Calhoun, 39, was last seen alive at around 3:30 a.m. June 1, before he returned to his home in the 3300 block of W. Outer Drive near the Lodge Freeway after a night out with friends.

According to investigators, Calhoun — who is also known as “DJ” — called his buddies to let them know he made it home safely, but that was the last time he contacted friends or family.

Loved ones became concerned when Calhoun didn’t show up for work, missing an important catering job and then a flight to St. Louis. His vehicle was later found in the area of Fenkell and Evergreen on Detroit’s west side. The day after he disappeared, his family says they also noticed fraudulent purchases on Calhoun’s credit card from gas stations and liquor stores.

Calhoun’s body was discovered July 7 in the garage of a vacant home on Greydale Street in Detroit’s Brightmoor neighborhood. A positive identification was delayed because the remains were so badly decomposed.

Officials with the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office are still working to determine a cause of death.