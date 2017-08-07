Young Man Pleads Guilty In Shooting Of Detroit Cops He Thought Were Burglars

August 7, 2017 12:58 PM
detroit, Juwan Plummer

DETROIT (WWJ) – A young man accused in the nonfatal shooting of two Detroit police officers from inside his home has accepted a plea agreement.

Juwan Plummer, 20, pleaded guilty on Monday before Judge Michael Hathaway to two counts of intentional discharge of a firearm in a building, two counts of causing serious injury and two counts of felony firearm.

In an agreement with prosecutors, two counts of felonious assault were dismissed.

Plummer has said he had no intention of hurting police officers; that he thought they were burglars standing on the front porch of his home in the 20500 block of Lesure, near 8 Mile Rd. and Schaefer, last April. Believing his family was in danger, Plummer said he fired a warning shot to try to scare the strangers away before dialing 911.

Police said the officers — both in their early 20s — were there to investigation a home invasion reported at that address. Both were injured; one of them shot in the arm and the other suffering a gunshot wound to the face.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Plummer, who was 19 years old at the time, was “extremely remorseful” about the shooting, and just hoped the injured officers were going to be OK.

He could have been sentenced 10 years if convicted as initially charged but is executed to face a lighter punishment when sentenced on Wednesday, August 30.

