Solar Eclipse Viewing Parties: Where To Watch The Big Event

DETROIT (WWJ) – The sun, moon and Earth will line up perfectly on Monday, Aug. 21, turning day into night for a minute or two. This will be the first time the path of a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. in 99 years, and people are excited.

In metro Detroit, the partial eclipse begins at 1:03 p.m., will hit its peak at 2:27 p.m., and will be done at 3:47 p.m. As the eclipse will cut diagonally across the continent — passing over Oregon, through the nation’s heartland to South Carolina — Michiganders will be treated to partial eclipse from our vantage point. (Learn more about the eclipse)

To mark this wondrous event, communities and organizations across the state are hosting viewing parties and celebrations. Here are the details on a few:

Detroit: The Michigan Science Center in Detroit is hosting a full day of programming revolving around the sun, space and science on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Visitors can watch the total solar eclipse throughout the entire day as MiSci live streams the event in the new Toyota Engineering 4D Theater. The theater will be open to all visitors on Eclipse Day and is included with paid general admission. Or, guests can join amateur astronomers outside the Science Center to experience the partial eclipse safely. MiSci will also be playing the NASA-funded planetarium show, Sunstruck — taking viewers to the beginning of time to experience the birth of the sun, to discover how it came to support life, how it threatens life as we know it, and how its energy will one day fade away.

——-

Bloomfield Hills: Cranbrook Institute of Science: In the lead up to August 21, all of the institute’s Michigan Sky Tonight public planetarium programs will feature a segment on the eclipse. On the day of the event, they’ll host specific eclipse programs beginning at 11 a.m. and will stream views from locations in the path of the eclipse as well as make available our observatory for safe viewing. All activities, except for planetarium programs, are free with museum admission. [More info].

——-

Southfield: Physics professor Dr. Scott Schneider will be setting up some solar telescopes in the quad at Lawerence Technological University Monday. The public is invited, from 12:30 p.m. until around 4 p.m. Because eye safety is so important, Dr. Schneider will have safe solar viewers and certified solar glasses on hand. [More info].

——-

Taylor: Join 99.5’s Chuck, Rachael & Grunwald Monday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Park on Pardee Road in Taylor for the WYCD Solar Eclipse Viewing Party. There will be FREE solar eclipse glasses available for safe viewing of the eclipse, free food and your chance to win Rockin’ Country Music Festival tickets.

——-

Livonia: The City of Livonia is hosting a pair of eclipse viewing parties with free admission, activities and complimentary eclipse viewing glasses. It’s open to all ages, so bring your kids, your parents, your neighbors, anyone! One will be held at the Alfred Noble Library, 32901 Plymouth Rd., and the other at the Civic Center branch, 32777 Five Mile Rd.

——-

More at local libraries: Many public libraries across metro Detroit will have glasses available for safe eclipse viewing. These include the Ann Arbor District Library Downtown Branch, Clinton-Macomb Main, Canton, Dexter, Ferndale, Novi, Roseville, Sterling Heights, Southfield and the Warren Public Library – Arthur Miller Branch.

If you can’t get out of work, the good news is don’t need to go anywhere to watch. Just head outside.

MORE: Are Your Solar Eclipse Glasses Certified Safe? Check The List

Counterfeit Solar Eclipse Glasses Recalled By Amazon

Vox Releases Solar Eclipse Animation For Each U.S. Zip Code