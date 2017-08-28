Farmington Hills Teen Charged As Adult In Murder Of Mom Who Fell From Mansion Window

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A 16-year-old Farmington Hills boy has been charged as an adult in the murder of his mother last week.

Oakland County Chief Assistant prosecutor Paul Walton said the defendant was video arraigned on a charge of second degree murder in the 47th District Court on Monday.

Bond was denied and the defendant was remanded into custody at Oakland County Children’s Village.

Nada Huranieh, 35, fell to her death from a second floor window of her Farmington Hills mansion in the 3600 block of Howard Road, near Halsted and I-696, last Thursday. Police at the scene initially believed the death was an accident, but found evidence to indicate that that was not the case.

Huranieh’s teenage son was arrested at the scene. His name is not being released at this time.

“We’re just in the charging phase,” Walton said. “Because he’s a juvenile, the juvenile rules that apply to confidentially and privacy are still in place; so we’re going to honor them obviously, and also make sure that defense council has the opportunity to obtain discovery.”

No details about what evidence was found have been released.

The teen will be back in court for a probable cause conference scheduled for Sept. 15. A preliminary exam will follow on Sept. 22.

Huranieh, a personal trainer, was going through a divorce from he Dr. Bassel Altantawi, whose medical license was suspended earlier this year for scamming Blue Cross and Medicaid out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.