After Upton Trade, Verlander, Greene, Wilson Could Reportedly Be Next

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Trade season is far from over for the Tigers.

The team dealt Justin Upton to the Angels on Thursday afternoon and is in “active discussions” to trade Justin Verlander as well, according to Jon Morosi.

The organization is done toeing the line between rebuilding and retooling on the fly. Per Morosi, the Tigers are embracing a full-scale rebuild and letting other teams know it.

Source: #Tigers in active discussions on Justin Verlander trade possibility. They are making clear to teams that this is a rebuild. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 31, 2017

Relievers Shane Greene and Alex Wilson are also reportedly on the block, with the Aug. 31 waiver trade deadline just hours away.

In regard to Verlander, it appears the most likely destination is Houston. The Astros have been in on the 34-year-old righty from the start and are still searching for pitching help as the playoffs near.

Verlander endured a rough first half but has been brilliant since the All-Star break. In his last 11 starts he has a 2.31 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP.

Per Morosi, the Astros and Tigers have had ongoing discussions over the last two days.

#Astros have remained in contact with #Tigers on Justin Verlander over last 48 hours, source says. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 31, 2017

A mystery team is believed to be pursuing Verlander as well.

The stumbling block in regard to a Verlander trade has always been his contract. He’s due $28 million annually through 2019 with a $22 million vesting option for 2020. He’ll make just over $5 million the final month of the season.

After the non-waiver trade deadline, Tigers general manager Al Avila told 97.1 The Ticket the team never received an offer that made it worth eating a portion of Verlander’s contract. He added they’d be open to doing so under the right circumstances.

Verlander, who cleared waivers earlier this month, has a full no-trade clause. Any player on a 40-man roster coming back to the Tigers would have to clear waivers as well.

Jason Beck reports the odds of a Verlander trade are still slim.

Greene has boosted his trade value since taking over as Detroit’s closer after Justin Wilson was dealt to the Cubs. Over 11 appearances he has a 2.13 ERA and is six for six in saves. The hard-throwing 28-year-old is under team control through 2020.

Wilson has also had a strong month of August, pitching to a 1.74 ERA in 13 outings. He’s been one of the Tigers’ most reliable bullpen arms over the past three seasons. The righty is under team control through 2019.